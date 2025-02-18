Pakistan can engage with US, 'dealmaker' Trump, says Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is seen talking to the media. — Facebook@BilawalBhuttoZardariPk/File

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan can successfully engage with the US and President Donald Trump, calling him a “dealmaker”.

Speaking during an interview with German television on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Bilawal also highlighted Pakistan’s potential role in acting as a bridge between the United States and China.

He stressed that Pakistan has historically played a part in fostering diplomatic relations between nations and warned that some countries were exploiting the competitive situation between Washington and Beijing.

Bilawal expressed optimism about the prospect of improving ties with India, stating that peace with the neighbouring country, or at the very least trade, was possible.





Last week the former foreign minister also addressed Pakistan’s internal political landscape, attributing the youth’s disillusionment with politics to former Prime Minister Imran Khan. He was talking to the media in Munich on Saturday.

He said while generations struggled for democracy, Khan had damaged the system for personal gains.

Speaking about Pakistan’s security situation, Bilawal stressed the need for national consensus to combat terrorism, particularly following the new government in Kabul, which he claimed has led to a rise in terrorist incidents in Pakistan.

He called for political stability and strategic policymaking to address the country’s growing challenges.

Bilawal reaffirmed the PPP’s stance that all institutions must operate within their constitutional limits.