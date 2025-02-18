Terrorist attack on police mobile injures cop in Kohat

Police personnel stand guard in this undated photo. — KP Police/File

KOHAT: A police mobile was targeted with hand grenades by terrorists in Kohat's Shadipur area, which left a cop injured, the regional police officer (RPO) said on Tuesday.

The officer revealed that a terrorist was killed in retaliation by the police, several militants were also arrested.

The RPO said that hand grenades and other weapons were discovered from of the arrested terrorists. He further stated that a search operation was under way in the area in order to find more leads on the terrorists who attacked the police mobile.

In the relevance of this attack, it is important to note that the country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), which is a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.