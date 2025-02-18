Five trucks set on fire after speeding tanker kills biker

The image shows one of five trucks which were set on fire by enraged protesters on the Jail Chowrangi in Karachi on February 17, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

Road safety concerns are once again being highlighted in the port city of Karachi after a fatal accident near the Jail Chowrangi area on Monday night when a motorcyclist lost his life after being struck by a speeding water tanker, sparking renewed calls for improved traffic management in the city.

The mishap triggered public outrage late Monday as infuriated people set five water tankers on fire near the mishap site in the port city after the man's death. However, firefighters responded promptly and managed to extinguish the flames, preventing further damage.

Taking immediate notice of the escalating situation, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar directed police officials to submit a detailed report on the accident and the subsequent violence.

The minister also emphasised the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The tragic incident comes amid a worrying rise in traffic-related fatalities in the sprawling mega city as over the past two months alone, at least 100 people have died in road accidents across the city.

Of these fatalities, 72 were reported in urban areas and 24 in the suburbs. At least eight lives were lost in four separate accidents involving dumpers.

In response to the alarming increase in casualties caused by heavy vehicles, the Sindh government earlier this month imposed a ban on their entry into the city during daytime. As per the provincial government's directives, dumpers are now only allowed to enter Karachi between 11pm and 6am.

Monday's tragedy has reignited calls for stricter road safety measures and better enforcement of traffic regulations to curb the rising number of accidents in the city.

Authorities are under increasing pressure to address these concerns and ensure the safety of Karachi's residents.

Govt's response to rising accidents

Following deaths in dumper truck-related accidents earlier this month, Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the media on February 13 regarding measures taken by the provincial government to combat the increasing number of road accidents.

The Sindh government has mandated the fitness and registration of all heavy traffic vehicles. Moving forward, all large transport vehicles must possess a valid fitness certificate to operate on the roads. Vehicles without proper certification will be prohibited from use.

Memon said the water board has also implemented a barcode system for all registered water tankers operating from authorised hydrants. Only vehicles that meet the required fitness standards are issued barcodes, and any unregistered vehicles will be seized.

Furthermore, previously registered vehicles will undergo re-evaluation to ensure continued compliance with safety regulations.

A 30-day grace period has been granted for heavy traffic vehicles to obtain fitness certificates.

Moreover, the operational hours for dumper trucks in Karachi have been revised. Previously allowed on roads from 11pm to 6pm, dumpers will now only be permitted from 10pm to 6am to ease congestion and improve public safety.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan" later the same day, Memon said that it is incorrect to blame a single person or institution for all road mishaps.

He stressed that responsibility lies with everyone, including the government, careless drivers, and those who violate traffic laws.

He added that orders regarding vehicle fitness are not new and that the government is planning to outsource the transport department.