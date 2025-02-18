Karachi shopping centre in Clifton catches fire

A representational image of fire blazing. —Unsplash/File

A fire erupted at a shopping centre near Teen Talwar in Karachi’s Clifton area in the early hours of Tuesday, with firefighting officials confirming that the blaze had been successfully contained and prevented from spreading to other sections of the building.

According to sources, the affected shopping centre has multiple clothing stores.

The fire brigade officials said the blaze erupted on the first floor of the building.

The conflagration comes nearly two months after a massive overnight fire at a furniture market in the port city, gutting over 30 shops before being brought under control.

Soon after the outbreak of the blaze was reported, the fire department dispatched 12 fire-fighting vehicles which are actively engaged in operation to extinguish the blaze.

The police have said that the fire broke out on the first floor of the plaza, which later engulfed several shops. However, there have been no reports of any casualties so far.

Owners of the stores and shopkeepers are removing their merchandise from the stores on the self-help basis to prevent it from being consumed by the flames.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unclear at this stage. However, the police officers suggested that the fire could have been caused by a short circuit.

Firefighters are currently on the scene, working to bring the situation under control. During the operation, a firefighter experienced a medical emergency due to intense suffocation. He was rushed to a nearby healthcare facility.

The previous blaze on December 31 last year took place at the furniture market located near Kamran Chowrangi in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the metropolis.

Just some days before the fire on the last day of the year, a massive inferno erupted in a multi-storey building on the MA Jinnah Road on December 19, marking the building's second blaze incident in only two weeks.

The same building, the Rimpa Plaza, previously witnessed a fire on December 3. The fire erupted in a flat on the first floor before spreading to the upper parts of the building.