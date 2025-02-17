Bad Bunny’s 'hot brother' role on 'SNL' left fans divided

Bad Bunny divided fans after introducing himself as the "hot" one while sharing the screen with Pedro Pascal.

During the iconic "Domingo" Saturday Night Live sketch recreation, the Puerto Rican singer joined the Fantastic Four star and Marcello Hernandez, referring to himself as their "hot brother."

However, fans were quick to help him iron out his thoughts, deeming the Game of Thrones alum more attractive.

"The older brother is the hot brother," noted one fan in the comments section of the Instagram video posted by SNL.

"Sorry bad bunny but Pedro the hot bro," another added.

A third fan chimed in, saying, "But the hot brother is pedro." While a fourth fan declared, "All 3 brothers are HOT."

"Adding Pedro and Benito to the Domingo Cinematic Universe made SO MUCH sense [three crying emoji] VIVA LATIN AMERICA," gushed a fifth fan.

For the unversed, Domingo hasn’t returned alone to confess his love for Kelsy, but he is back with his family this time.

After the original SNL sketch, Sabrina Carpenter entered the scene as Sophie, one of the four bridesmaids, in the new version to share that Kelsy is practicing monogamy.

However, she still missed Domingo, played by Marcello.

Shortly after the bridesmaid performances, Matt's groomsmen shared their own performance, revealing that Matt got a little too cozy with a man named Ronaldo (Pedro Pascal) while tweaking the lyrics of Espresso.

After their rendition, everyone was shocked with a family reunion on stage as it turned out that Domingo and Ronaldo are brothers!

Ronaldo explained that he was the "older brother," Domingo revealed he's the "younger brother," and Bad Bunny appeared on the screen as Santiago, the "hot brother" who seemed to have a relationship with Kelsey's parents.