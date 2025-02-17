Prince William shatters Harry's dream of royal reunion: 'unforgivable'

Prince William makes feelings clear over Prince Harry's olive branch

Prince William's feelings over his estranged brother Prince Harry's return to the royal fold were laid bare amid their father King Charles' cancer battle.

As per Heat magazine, the Duke of Sussex might not reach out to the heart of the future King for reconciliation amid the ongoing royal feud.

The source said, "It’s true that William was utterly disgusted by the scale of Harry’s betrayal."

The father-of-three is not able to forget the hurt Harry brought to his beloved family members including his wife Princess Kate, father King Charles and late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

"He maintained then and still does that his brother had well and truly crossed over to the dark side, and there wasn’t a chance in hell that he’d be making overtures or forgiving him for the foreseeable future – and he’s stayed true to his word," an insider commented.

The report highlighted Harry's UK visits in recent times and William's resistance to arranging a meeting with the Duke in response to his olive branches, showcasing his resentment towards the Duke's comeback to the royal family.

Moreover, the source revealed that Prince William knows his brother is "lonely" and "clearly lost" in his life at Montecito which also "saddens" him.

However, the Prince of Wales is "not being swayed by tales of Harry’s loneliness or half-baked olive branches that come his way every so often from Montecito. "

"The bottom line is that Harry has a mountain to climb if he wants his UK family back – and as far as William is concerned, he’s done the kind of damage that is utterly unforgivable," an insider said.