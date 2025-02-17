Poet Dr Akash Ansari’s foster son confesses to father's murder

Renowned Sindhi poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari. — YouTube/AkashAnsari

HYDERABAD: In a significant breakthrough in the case of renowned Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari, his foster son, Latif Akash, has admitted to committing the murder, the police disclosed on Monday.

According to the investigating officer, the suspect killed Dr Akash and set his room on fire. Authorities have collected all relevant evidence and are now awaiting forensic and post-mortem reports.

The suspect has also undergone a DNA test as part of the ongoing investigation, the officer said.

The probe official further stated that Latif was a drug addict and frequently demanded money from his foster father.

The renowned Sindhi poet, 69, allegedly died when a fire erupted in his house located in Citizen Colony, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Citing probe results, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Lanjar on Sunday said initial probe suggested that the poet was killed before being burnt.

He said that while they had been waiting for an autopsy report, the doctors had confirmed that Akash's death was not accidental.

The police had included the poet's foster son and driver in the investigation on the basis of suspicion that his death may not have been accidental, and taken both the suspects into custody.

Earlier, Akash's cousin Jan Mohammad Ansari revealed that the deceased poet had previously filed a first information report (FIR) against his foster son, Latif, accusing him of attempted murder. He further alleged that the son had made threats to Akash's life.