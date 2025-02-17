A view of snow laden Pishmal Bazar in Kalam on March 4, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Meteorologist Jawad Memon has predicted a powerful westerly weather system to impact various regions of the country from today (Monday) until February 22.

According to Memon's prediction, this system could affect 70 to 80 northern areas, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, bringing potential snowfall in mountainous regions and moderate to heavy rainfall in several other regions, Geo News reported.

However, Sindh is unlikely to receive any rain from this system.

Meanwhile, he said that Balochistan is set for significant rainfall, with snowfall expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, and Khuzdar. Light to moderate rain is also likely in Gwadar, Pasni, Turbat, and Ormara, with hailstorms in some parts of the province.

Memon said that good rainfall is expected in Punjab between February 19 and 21, particularly in southern and central areas, with two to three rain spells forecast. Some areas may also experience hailstorms. Islamabad and its surroundings could see two to three rain spells during this period, he added.

However, Karachi will not receive rain from this system but may see partially cloudy skies today, Memon said.

As per the meteorologist, the western winds are expected to reduce dry and dusty conditions while increasing humidity. February’s last week may bring cooler weather to the city.

After the system subsides, a cold wave is expected to affect northern regions of Pakistan, Memon concluded.