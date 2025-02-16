Police claim poet Akash Ansari was killed, death not accidental

Renowned Sindhi poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari (late) gestures during an event. — X/@BeingHuman6767/File

In a major development, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dr Farrukh Lanjar on Sunday claimed that renowned Sindhi poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari was killed and then his body was set ablaze.

Talking to Geo News, the SSP said: “Preliminary investigation has so far proven that Dr Akash’s death was not accidental.”

The renowned Sindhi poet, 69, died when a fire erupted in his house located in Citizen Colony, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Citing probe results, the police officer said that the poet was killed before his body was burnt. He said that they were waiting for the autopsy report, adding that doctors also confirmed that his death was not accidental. He said that the investigations were underway.

Expressing doubt about the involvement of his foster son in the murder, the police officer said that there were issues between the duo in the past.

Earlier, the police included the poet's foster son and driver in the investigation on the basis of suspicion that his death may not have been accidental, officials confirmed.

Police taken both the suspects into custody as investigations continue.

His cousin Jan Mohammad Ansari revealed that the deceased poet had previously filed a first information report (FIR) against his foster son, Latif Akash, accusing him of attempted murder. He further alleged that the son was a drug addict and had made threats to Akash's life. The family is considering legal action following consultations.

Meanwhile, Akash's friend, Dr Ilmuddin Ansari, said that the post-mortem examination was conducted due to suspicion of foul play. He added that the report showed signs of torture on the body.

Latif, after the incident came to light on Saturday, had claimed that Akash was asleep when a fire broke out in his room at around 8:30am.

The deceased’s family members took his body to Badin for burial, but at the request of the authorities, the poet’s body was brought to the Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, for an autopsy.

Later, police expressed the possibility of a short circuit that may have caused the fire. They further said that his son was at home when the incident occurred and had sought the help of rescue officers and neighbours to save the life of his father.

The police further added that the poet had filed a case against his foster son in 2024 but later buried the hatchet.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered investigations into the incident. In line with the directions of the chief minister, Hyderabad SSP formed a five-member team, headed by Headquarters SP Masood Iqbal, to investigate the incident.