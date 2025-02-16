Sindhi poet Akash Ansari's adopted son, driver detained in suspected homicide probe

Renowned Sindhi poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari. — YouTube/AkashAnsari

BADIN: Police have detained the foster son and driver of renowned Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari for investigation with authorities suspecting that the fire that killed him may not have been accidental.

Poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari, 69, died when a fire erupted in his house located in Citizen Colony, Hyderabad.

His cousin Jan Mohammad Ansari revealed that the deceased poet had previously filed a first information report (FIR) against his foster son, Latif Akash, accusing him of attempted murder. He further alleged that the son was a drug addict and had made threats to Akash's life. The family is considering legal action following consultations.

Meanwhile, Akash's friend, Dr Ilmuddin Ansari, said that the post-mortem examination was conducted due to suspicions of foul play. He added that the report showed signs of torture on the body.

Police have taken both the suspects into custody as investigations continue.

Latif, after the incident came to light on Saturday, had claimed that Akash was asleep when a fire broke out in his room at around 8:30am.

The deceased’s family members took his body to Badin for burial, but at the request of the authorities, the poet’s body was brought to the Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, for an autopsy.

Later, police expressed the possibility of a short circuit that may have caused the fire. They further said that his son was at home when the incident occurred and had sought the help of rescue officers and neighbours to save the life of his father.

The police further added that the poet had filed a case against his foster son in 2024 but later buried the hatchet.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered investigations into the incident. In line with the directions of the chief minister, Hyderabad SSP formed a five-member team, headed by Headquarters SP Masood Iqbal, to investigate the incident.