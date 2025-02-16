Jacob Elordi weighs in on drastic weight loss for ‘Narrow Road’ series

Jacob Elordi has recently broken his silence on losing weight for his new upcoming series, The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Speaking with reporters at a Berlin Film Festival press conference, the Saltburn actor revealed that it was “a calming experience” to play a prisoner of war role in the new Justin Kurzel-directed series.

Jacob explained, “I think there was something quite profound that happened, in that it wasn’t complete torture.”

“There was a peace that sort of came over all of us,” continued the 27-year-old, per Variety.

The Kissing Booth actor further said, “You kind of reach a level of love that goes beyond what you’re used to, because everything gets stripped away and you come down to the bare bones of, ‘Is my mate OK? Am I OK? How can I help? Do you want a jellybean?’”

While talking about the cast, Jacob pointed out that watching “each other and taking care of each other, so it [became] quite primal”.

“And I’m just really grateful to have shared that with these lads,” he added.

During the press conference, Jacob opened up about his motivations when it comes to choosing roles.

“I really am just a superfan who is kind of following his heart,” he remarked.

Jacob stated, “I have no real interest in making movies for the sake of entertainment, for making money.”

“It’s to try and capture that impossible feeling that we all have when we see something that’s of substance to us,” added the actor.