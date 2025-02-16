Bodies of newly-wed couple to be shifted to Karachi from AJK after suffocation deaths

This representational image shows police tape tied to the gate. — AFP/File

The bodies of newly-wed couple, who were found dead in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK) Athmuqam, will be shifted to Karachi today, the victims' families confirmed on Sunday.

The couple identified as Taha and Dua Zehra, with the former being a mechanical engineer and the latter being a BBA student, had departed for AJK from Karachi on February 11 following their wedding and valima on February 4 and February 8, respectively.

The couple, the police said on Saturday, had died from suffocation and their bodies were found in a guest house in Neelum Valley.

As per the deceased's relatives, their last contact with Taha was made on 9pm on Friday.

The couple, they added, were scheduled to depart for Neelum Valley on Saturday morning.