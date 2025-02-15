House fire claims life of eminent Sindhi poet Dr Akash Ansari

Renowned Sindhi poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari (late) gestures during an event. — X/@BeingHuman6767/File

In a shocking incident, prominent Sindhi poet Allah Bux popularly known as Dr Akash Ansari, 69, died after a fire broke out in his house located in Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

According to Latif Akash, his foster son, Ansari was asleep when a fire broke out in his room at around 8:30am. Latif said that when he entered the room, he saw his father had fallen off the bed. He said that the room was filled with smoke and the floor of the room was very hot.

After being informed, rescue officials rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. The officials said that the incident occurred in Citizen Colony.

The deceased’s family members took his body to Badin for burial, but at the request of the authorities, the poet’s body was brought to the Liaquat University Hospital, Hyderabad, for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid rich tribute to the services of the deceased poet and ordered investigations into the incident.

In line with the directions of the chief minister, Hyderabad SSP formed a five-member team, headed by SP Headquarters Masood Iqbal, to investigate the incident.

During his interaction with journalists, SP Iqbal said a short circuit was the likely cause of the fire. He added that the poet used to take sleeping pills.

The police officer further said that his son was at home when the incident occurred, adding that Latif sought the help of rescue officers and his neighbours to save the life of his father.

“Dr Akash filed a case against his foster son in 2024 but later, he buried the hatchet,” he added.