Pete Davidson reveals 'ugly' truth about his love life dominating headlines

Pete Davidson reveals reason about why his love life dominated headlines compared to Timothee Chalamet

Pete Davidson opened up about why his love life dominated headlines compared to other celebrities.

In a recent interview with Page Six, the Saturday Night Live alum shared that he believes his love life got splashed all over the media and headlines because he dated many A-list celebrities despite being "ugly."

"Everyone is dating everyone, and it’s Hollywood," the Dog Man star compared his relationships with Timothee Chalamet, Barry Keoghan, Paul Mescal and more. "Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor reflected on how the severe public scrutiny on his relationships took a toll on him personally and emotionally.

"I was harassed for like five years, and it made my life a living hell," he disclosed, adding that it was "pretty humiliating and upsetting."

Davidson, 31, made waves in the headlines given to his high-profile relationships over the years.

His first serious romance was with Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie David, quickly followed by a whirlwind engagement with Wicked star Ariana Grande.

The actor and comedian was also linked to Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley and Phoebe Dynevor.

The Bupkis actor began dating Kim Kardashian not long after they kissed during an SNL skit in 2021.

However, since their breakup in August 2022, Davidson made it clear that he wanted to change his public image for good.

In December 2024, Davidson told W magazine that he no longer wanted to be known as "f–king loser who just dates people."

"I just want to be known for doing good work. I want to be out there only when it’s [a] movie, stand-up, charity, or business ventures. That’s when I want to be seen. I don’t want to be this f—ing loser who just dates people. That’s not who I am," he explained.

Davidson is also working on getting an ink-free body, removing his tattoo collection to start with a clean slate.