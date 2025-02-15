Bethenny Frankel reacts to booing at Taylor Swift at Super Bowl after viral diss

Bethenny Frankel shocking reaction to hate at Taylor Swift at 2025 Super Bowl

Bethenny Frankel once again speaks about Taylor Swift – around a year after her viral diss aimed at the Cruel Summer crooner.

The TV producer had slammed the 14-time Grammy winner around a year ago for her “over-the-top” behavior at Travis Kelce’s games.

Now after booing at the global pop icon at the 2025 Super Bowl game, the Bravolebrity took to Instagram and shared her thoughts.

She seems to have a change of heart, as the 54-year-old came to Swift’s defense calling the people who slandered the superstar “mean-spirited”.

Frankel said, “You don’t have to be a fan, a nonfan. What human being boos someone else who hasn’t really done anything wrong?”

“That’s mean-spirited. That says bad things for our daughters and the future,” she further expressed.

Yolanda Hadid, another “Real Housewife,” responded to her video clip with clapping emojis.

For the unversed, while Donald Trump celebrated hate aimed at NFL star’s girlfriend, others came to her rescue. Among others, notably Serena Williams, Taylor Hale and Kelsea Anderson spoke words of encouragement for the Long Live singer and urged her to ignore the act.