Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses inauguration of the newly modernised Model Police Station on Sharea Faisal on February 14, 2025, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNewsLive

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has questioned the "inappropriate" remarks regarding the police conduct by a judge dealing with the notorious Mustafa Amir murder case.

Mustafa, a BBA student who went missing on January 6, was found dead in a burnt car near Hub checkpost on Friday night, after prolonged disappearance and investigations into the matter.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly modernised Model Police Station on Sharea Faisal, Sindh CM raised questions about the judiciary's handling of the case.

The chief minister criticised the court's decision to deny police custody of the suspect for physical remand. He questioned why the judge had made remarks that he deemed inappropriate about the police.

"I was surprised to know that the suspect was immediately remanded into judicial custody and not sent for physical remand. I have heard that the honourable judge remarked something like ‘has any DSP died [in the raid]'. I don't know if it is true or not. If it is wrong then I apologise," he said.

The CM further expressed dissatisfaction over courts remanding suspects in theft and robbery cases into police custody but not in a case like this.

Shah insisted that if any police officer was negligent in the investigation, they should be dismissed from service. However, he also stressed that the judiciary should take action against the judge for their remarks about the police.

The alleged abduction for ransom case came to light after prime accused Armughan opened fire at a raiding team of Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion, last week.

The case made headlines as the unit faced multiple challenges in recovering the youngster before finally making progress last night.

Mustafa's charred mortal remains were found in a car, which had been set on fire along with the body. According to the investigation officers, the suspects allegedly murdered Mustafa and burned his body.

"Mustafa was taken in the [same] car to Hub Chowki where Armughan along with his friend torched it," they added.

In a press conference following the discovery, Crime Investigation Agency Deputy Inspector General (CIA-DIG) Muqaddas Haider said that the recovery of Mustafa's mobile phone and other evidence from the suspect, Armughan's house was a turning point in the investigation.

The raid at the suspect's house resulted in a standoff between the suspect inside the bungalow and police outside, which lasted for hours and left two cops, including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) wounded. However, in the end, police successfully arrested the suspect, Armughan.

Since then, police had continued searching for Mustafa's whereabouts but failed to make any headway except for claiming to collect some evidence from the bungalow including the missing young man's mobile phone and blood stains.

During interrogation, Armughan initially admitted to the murder but later denied it.

The investigation also faced significant obstacles as the court did not grant police remand for Armughan, making it much harder for the AVCC to take the investigation forward.