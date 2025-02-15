Marwat blames Raja for his expulsion from PTI

MNA Sher Afzal Marwat (left) and party's Secretary General Salman Akram Raja. — NNI/PPI/File

After being thrown out of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), disgruntled lawmaker Sher Afzal Marwat has directly blamed the party's Secretary General Salman Akram Raja and his aides for his expulsion and claimed that "unelected members are managing all party affairs".

Earlier this week, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan ordered the immediate expulsion of Marwat from the party owing to his continued violation of party discipline.

The former PTI leader, speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", today took aim at Salman Akram Raja and said: "he calls himself a de facto secretary general [of the PTI]".

He maintained that the party's secretary general could only be someone who has been elected via intra-party polls in accordance with the party's constitution.

Marwat claimed that Raja had become the former ruling party's secretary general on the recommendation of some "influential people". The lawmaker also blamed the current PTI leadership for sidelining its 'actual cause' and diverting its attention to gaining party and government positions.

His statement came amid reports of a divide in the PTI ranks due to 'discord' within the party's political and lawyers' group.

A group of PTI leaders from the lawyers' group, in recent meetings with the PTI founder at Adiala jail, lodged a series of complaints against prominent leaders including former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, and Marwat. The complaints led to the ouster of Marwat from the PTI, the sources added.

The sources also revealed that the party leaders from the political circle requested Khan to receive input on political matters directly from them besides recommending that he shortlist lawyers for consultations to reduce chances of being misguided.

When told about Raja's statement in which he distanced himself from being part of the decision of Marwat's expulsion, the firebrand politician claimed the PTI secretary general was lying and blamed him and his aides for his ouster.

Regarding his ouster, he claimed that he was expelled from the party thrice in a year and his matter should have been investigated properly.

The former PTI leader, speaking on the programme today, also claimed that he would soon return to the party as he was not part of any group within the PTI and was loyal to Khan. He added that the former premier was being misguided by people around him.

Marwat further said that his statement against hereditary politics may have offended some people and vowed that he would now respond to those running propaganda against them.

"Party affairs are not going in the right direction […] we have strayed from practical work," said Marwat and alleged that the current leadership has failed to achieve any of its objectives on the political and legal fronts.

He also claimed that some insiders were also working against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and other party leaders who had proved their loyalty to the PTI in difficult times.

"On the other hand, some people have top positions in the party who neither faced any troubles nor police raids," he said. He then demanded the distribution of party positions based on merit.

Two days ago, the Imran Khan-founded party issued a notification regarding Marwat's expulsion over repeated violations of party discipline following the directives of the incarcerated party founder.

Expressing disappointment over his expulsion, Marwat said a day ago that he was not willing to meet party founder Imran Khan to discuss the matter after being repeatedly disrespected.

The former party leader, who launched criticism against the PTI leaders many times, also claimed that his ouster was completely unjust as neither his stance was listened to nor his firm support to the party in difficult times was remembered.