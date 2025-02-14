AJK interior minister says India behind smuggling arms, drugs across LoC

AJK Interior Minister Waqar Ahmad Noor addressing the media at the Directorate General Public Relations office in AJK on February 14, 2025. — Screengrab/Geo News/YouTube

MUZAFFARABAD: Interior Minister for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Waqar Ahmad Noor has said that India is involved in sabotage activities using explosive devices as well as smuggling narcotics and arms across the Line of Control (LoC).

Talking to the media in Muzaffarabad on Friday, the security czar said that India's military and intelligence services had contributed to the region's instability.

He revealed that since 2016, there have been 54 incidents of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) being planted along the LoC, with an increase in such activities in recent years.

The minister detailed that Indian IEDs have been discovered and detonated in various locations, including Chakothi, Nezapir, Chirikot, Rakh Chakri, and Deva.

The number of such incidents has also risen in Battal, Kot Kotera, and other areas, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

According to Noor, India's long-standing subversive activities along the LoC have intensified, with IEDs, weapons, and drugs being moved through Bagh, Battal, Deva, and other sectors.

He further disclosed that between February 4 and 6, four Indian IEDs were recovered from the Battal sector and Rawalakot. On February 12, Indian forces also violated the ceasefire in Deva and Bagsar sectors.

Pakistan has protested to India over these destabilising actions and the movement of IEDs, the AJK minister said, adding that Islamabad has also shared evidence of India’s activities with the United Nations.

Noor further accused Indian forces of conducting false flag operations and staged encounters to justify their actions. He also said that India uses its military resources to smuggle narcotics and arms across the border, contributing to regional instability.

On the other hand, sharing information about Indian forces and intelligence agencies’ involvement in terror activities and ceasefire violations, the security sources told The News that two Pakistani security forces personnel got wounded as Indian military personnel committed ceasefire violations at Bagsar and Deva sectors along the LoC on February 12.

In one such fresh happening, they said, Pakistani soldiers recovered four IEDs in Battal sector and Rawalakot between February 4 and 6, while one citizen was martyred in an IED explosion.

The sources added that Indian forces had long been involved in sabotage activities and across the LoC firing. “Indians are attempting sabotage acts through transportation and use of IEDs at LoC.”