131 Pakistanis deported from 12 countries over legal violations

Passengers walk after their arrival at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on January 31, 2020. — AFP

KARACHI: A total of 131 Pakistani nationals were reportedly expelled from 12 different countries during the last 48 hours due to various offences, including drug trafficking, illegal entry, and leaving jobs without notice.

According to immigration sources, Saudi Arabia deported 74 Pakistanis for drug peddling and leaving jobs without notice.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) also expelled several Pakistanis on charges of illegal entry, theft, and drug-related offences.

Among them, one individual was denied entry upon arrival and sent back to Pakistan immediately. Another individual was deported from the UAE for allegedly attempting to die by suicide.

Additionally, some Pakistani nationals were deported from Oman, Cambodia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Iraq, and Mexico.

In a separate incident, two individuals accused of human smuggling were deported from Mauritania and Senegal.

Out of the deported individuals, 16 were transferred to the the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle, while six were handed over to police in Larkana, Kalat, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, and Rawalpindi for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the immigration authorities at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, also offloaded 86 passengers for various reasons during the same period of time.

According to immigration sources, 30 Umrah pilgrims traveling to Saudi Arabia were not allowed to board their flights due to a lack of advance hotel bookings and sufficient funds for expenses.

Seven young passengers traveling on student or study visas to Cyprus, the UK, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan were also offloaded.

Additionally, travelers on tourist visit visas to Saudi Arabia, Oman, Azerbaijan, Malawi, Congo, Bahrain, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, and Zimbabwe were denied travel.

Individuals blacklisted from working in Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia were also stopped from boarding their flights.