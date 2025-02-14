Karachi traffic deaths hit 108 in 2025

People gather at the site of a traffic accident, at Korangi area in Karachi on Saturday, February 8, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: Traffic accidents have surged across Karachi in 2025, claiming 108 lives — 72 in urban areas and 24 in the suburbs — as dumper truck-related crashes also increase.

A freight train collided with a trailer near Mai Kolachi, followed by an oil tanker crashing into them from behind, according to police.

The impact crushed the front portion of the oil tanker, trapping its driver inside. Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to extract the driver from the wreckage. After intensive efforts, rescue officials successfully freed the trapped driver.

Police, Rangers, and rescue teams were present at the site, managing the situation. Authorities confirmed that there was no railway crossing at the track where the accident occurred. Efforts to transfer oil from the damaged tanker were underway.

As a result of the accident, traffic on Mai Kolachi Road was severely disrupted. Police confirmed that while the road leading from Boat Basin to Jinnah Bridge has been reopened, the route from Mai Kolachi to Boat Basin remains closed.

Traffic was being diverted from MT Khan Road to PIDC, while vehicles from Boat Basin were redirected towards Bilawal Chowrangi.

Authorities are still working to remove the freight train, trailer, and oil tanker from the road.

In another tragic incident, a person was killed in a traffic accident in Malir’s Memon Goth.

Initially, rescue workers attributed the accident to a dumper collision; however, investigations found no evidence of a dumper’s involvement. The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Govt's response to rising accidents

Sindh’s Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressed the media on Thursday regarding measures taken by the provincial government to combat the increasing number of road accidents. A meeting, chaired by the chief minister, resulted in several decisions being taken.

The Sindh government has mandated the fitness and registration of all heavy traffic vehicles. Moving forward, all large transport vehicles must possess a valid fitness certificate to operate on the roads. Vehicles without proper certification will be prohibited from use.

Memon said the water board has also implemented a barcode system for all registered water tankers operating from authorised hydrants. Only vehicles that meet the required fitness standards are issued barcodes, and any unregistered vehicles will be seized.

Furthermore, previously registered vehicles will undergo re-evaluation to ensure continued compliance with safety regulations.

A 30-day grace period has been granted for heavy traffic vehicles to obtain fitness certificates.

Moreover, the operational hours for dumper trucks in Karachi have been revised. Previously allowed on roads from 11pm to 6pm, dumpers will now only be permitted from 10pm to 6am to ease congestion and improve public safety.

Speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan" today, Memon said that it is incorrect to blame a single person or institution for all road mishaps.

He stressed that responsibility lies with everyone, including the government, careless drivers, and those who violate traffic laws.

He added that orders regarding vehicle fitness are not new and that the government is planning to outsource the transport department.