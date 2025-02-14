Two more miners succumb to injuries, taking death toll in Harnai blast to 11

People gathered at site of bomb blast in Harnai, Balochistan, on February 14, 2025. — Reporter

QUETTA: At least 11 labourers were killed and four others were injured when a bomb planted on the road exploded in the Shahrag area of Harnai, Geo News reported on Friday.

Initially, nine labourers were reportedly killed and six injured in the deadly blast took place near a vehicle carrying coal miners. Later, two of the injured miners succumbed to their wounds. Harnai Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar confirmed the casualties.

The local levies said that the explosives, potentially an Improvised Explosive Device, were planted on the road.

The security officials cordoned off the area after shifting the bodies and the injured to medical facilities. The condition of some of the injured labourers is reportedly critical. Arrangements are being made to shift the injured to Quetta.

It may be noted that multiple bomb blasts have been reported lately in the Shahrag area, which is home to coal mines. However, the loss incurred in the latest is reportedly quite bigger than the previous explosions.

The mines department officials said that most of the miners affected in the incident belonged to Swat and Shangla.

Balochistan government spokesperson expressed grief over the tragic incident. He said that investigations had been ordered into the blast.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.