Lily Allen reveals facing ‘emotional turmoil’ after David Harbour split

Lily Allen on mental health after David Harbour split

Lily Allen didn’t have it easy.

The English songwriter and actress is prioritizing her mental health after her recent split from David Harbour.

The singer revealed on the latest episode of her Miss Me? podcast that she checked herself into a treatment center, marking her first public acknowledgment of the reports about her seeking professional help.

“I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed,” Allen, 39, shared with listeners. “I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great.”

She explained that the experience involved both group and individual therapy, which gave her the opportunity to step back from everything.

“I did a lot of group therapy and some individual therapy, and I just, I needed some time and space away from everything,” she said.

The Smile singer also revealed that she focused on “shadow work” related to “inner child stuff,” acknowledging that the process was challenging.

“It was not easy by any stretch,” Allen admitted, but emphasized that healing is a continuous journey. She has since adopted new practices into her daily life, including meditation and medication.

Reports surfaced last month that Allen and Stranger Things star Harbour, 49, had ended their marriage after four years. A source told People at the time, “Her marriage has been crumbling and they have split.”

Allen and Harbour first met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2019 and tied the knot the following year in a Las Vegas ceremony.