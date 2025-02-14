Prince Edward’s rare outburst at Royal chauffeur revealed in new book

A new book sheds light on a tense moment between Prince Edward and his chauffeur

When focusing on the road, few things are as frustrating as unsolicited driving tips from a passenger. But what if that passenger is a royal?

A new book sheds light on a tense moment between Prince Edward and his chauffeur, revealing a rare display of frustration from the Duke of Edinburgh.

In Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, author Tom Quinn recounts how the Queen’s youngest son allegedly reprimanded a palace driver for frequently checking the rear-view mirror.

A former staff member described the moment as one of Edward’s unexpected outbursts that took many by surprise.

The book also explores the working dynamics within the royal household, noting that while King Charles and Queen Camilla generally treat their staff well, the monarch has a reputation for sudden flashes of temper.