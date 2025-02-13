Security forces gun down 13 terrorists in separate KP operations

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. — Reuters/File

At least 13 terrorists were neutralised by security forces during five separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 12 and 13, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

“On 12-13 February 2025, 13 Khwarij [terrorists] were sent to hell in five separate engagements in KP province,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Khulachi of district Dera Ismail Khan on the reported presence of terrorists, it added.

During the conduct of the operation, the army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and killed five terrorists, including Shah Gul alias Rohani.

In two separate encounters in the North Waziristan district, a fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in general areas Dosali and Tappi. Resultantly, five terrorists were effectively neutralised by security forces.

In another encounter that took place in Lakki Marwat district, two terrorists were gunned down.

Similarly, during an engagement in general area Bagh of Khyber district, the law enforcers effectively neutralised one more militant.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, as per the military's media wing.

The operations are part of a sustained counter-terrorism effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP's settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.