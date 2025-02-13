Lily Allen shares real reason behind trauma treatment centre

Lily Allen has recently shared real reason behind her stay at the trauma treatment centre.

Speaking on the latest episode of Miquita Oliver's Miss Me? podcast on February 13, the singer revealed she made her decision to receive treatment because of her children.

“I know people think I hate my children,” she said.

Lily mentioned that she “really doesn’t”.

“I absolutely adore my children. I'm in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them,” explained Lily, who shares two children with former husband Sam Cooper.

Lily stated, “I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they needed me to.”

“It was a really big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself,” she continued.

However, Lily added, “It was for them. Yes, it's for me, but it's for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that.”

Reflecting on her experience of staying at a mental health facility, Lily mentioned that she “went into a treatment centre for a few weeks, which was great” weeks after her split from David Harbour.

“I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy,” noted the musician.

Lily added, “I needed some time and space away from everything. I did a lot of shadow work, lots of work about my inner child stuff.”

"It wasn't easy by any stretch and it's a journey," she continued. "It's a lifelong journey of healing. It's not a quick fix, but I've started meditating. I meditate every day now, at least two or three times a day. That's really helping me."

Despite not being a "particularly spiritual person," she noted that meditation has been an incredible tool for focusing on her breath work. She added that it's also helped her "try to live more in the moment rather than thinking about the past too much and worrying about the future too much."