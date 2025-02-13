Father takes own life after killing four children in Swabi

SWABI: In a horrific incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district, a father brutally murdered his four children before taking his own life.
According to rescue officials, the tragedy unfolded early Thursday morning in the Yar Hussain Sarra China area.
The man, identified as Saif-ul-Islam, used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his children before ending his own life.
The victims included two sons and two daughters, aged between two and twelve years.
The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Zia, 10-year-old Abdul Rehman, 8-year-old Sana, and a two-year-old girl.
Locals said that Saif worked as a tailor, and his wife had left for her parental home following domestic disputes.
Police have started collecting evidence from the crime scene. While the initial findings suggest murder-suicide, officials say further investigation will determine the exact circumstances of the incident.
PM says he told IMF chief that industrial and economic growth could be achieved by lowering production costs
Salman Akram Raja argues that any amendments could compromise fundamental rights
Politician named in two cases of violence registered in Karachi's Landhi and Awami Colony police stations
Ilyas was disqualified for two years by the AJK High Court in April 2023
IHC CJ affirms transferred judges maintain seniority from their original appointment oath
Case pertaining to PTI's 2022 long march adjourned ill March 12