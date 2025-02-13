Father takes own life after killing four children in Swabi

Police officers stand behind crime scene tape. — AFP/File

SWABI: In a horrific incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district, a father brutally murdered his four children before taking his own life.

According to rescue officials, the tragedy unfolded early Thursday morning in the Yar Hussain Sarra China area.

The man, identified as Saif-ul-Islam, used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his children before ending his own life.

The victims included two sons and two daughters, aged between two and twelve years.

The deceased have been identified as 12-year-old Zia, 10-year-old Abdul Rehman, 8-year-old Sana, and a two-year-old girl.

Locals said that Saif worked as a tailor, and his wife had left for her parental home following domestic disputes.

Police have started collecting evidence from the crime scene. While the initial findings suggest murder-suicide, officials say further investigation will determine the exact circumstances of the incident.