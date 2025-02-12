Khawaja Asif says CJP-IMF meeting 'not imposed'

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during the National Assembly session. — APP

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified on Wednesday that the meeting between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi was held with mutual agreement of both parties, rejecting notion that the engagement result of any "imposed" decision.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Asif clarified that no one had imposed any decision for a meeting between the IMF delegation and the top court's jurist. He said that the meeting was held with mutual consensus between the two parties.

"It [judiciary] could have refused the meeting, however, the judiciary held the meeting [with the IMF delegation] on its own."

He went on to say that the government and the global lender were always engaged in discussions related to financial matters and budgets.

"Our government is trying to enforce financial discipline in the country which is also an IMF condition. The judiciary has a major role in this regard. The judiciary should assist us as the country is going through a difficult situation."

Pointing towards the meeting, the defence czar was of the view that the IMF has no role other than seeking support from the judiciary to support ongoing efforts for implementing financial discipline.

"This is our compulsion, not our choice," said Asif, adding that the entire financial discipline of the country was based on the IMF programme following the fiscal assistance granted by the global lender.

A day ago, an IMF delegation, currently in Pakistan to review the judicial framework as part of the ongoing $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), met CJP Afridi and hailed the ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

The IMF's technical mission team is visiting the country to conduct a governance and corruption diagnostic assessment (GCDA), the Ministry of Finance said in a statement. It will examine six key governance-related sectors and institutions, the statement added.

The GCDA report would recommend actions for addressing corruption vulnerabilities and strengthening integrity and governance, which will assist the government in bringing about reforms for promoting transparency, strengthening institutional capacities and achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the ministry had said.

According to a press release issued by the Supreme Court, the chief justice provided an overview of "the ongoing efforts to enhance judicial performance".

He informed the delegation, led by Joel Turkewitz, that the judiciary in Pakistan is independent, and being head of the institution, it is his responsibility to protect the independence.

Furthermore, the statement said, CJP Afridi highlighted key constitutional developments concerning the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and reforms, including senior-level judicial appointments, judicial accountability, and the restructuring of the JCP.

Justice Afiridi also informed that the Supreme Court "is in the process of finalising a critical agenda for the upcoming National Judicial Policy-Making Committee (NJPMC) meeting expected in the last week of February".

Meanwhile, the IMF delegation acknowledged the judiciary’s role in maintaining legal and institutional stability and expressed its appreciation for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability.

"The discussion reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and upholding the rule of law as a cornerstone of economic and social progress," it stated.