PM, IAEA chief discuss peaceful applications of nuclear technology

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated the country’s resolve to boost collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to exploit full potential of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.
The statement came after UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Mariano Grossi called on the premier at the PM House in Islamabad, according to an official statement.
During the meeting, they discussed the peaceful applications of nuclear technology in various sectors, including cancer diagnostics and treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry.
The prime minister commended the IAEA’s initiatives in promoting nuclear energy as a key solution for mitigating climate change and emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging nuclear technology for sustainable development.
During the meeting, the prime minister noted that, as one of the founding members of the IAEA, Pakistan has maintained a productive and mutually beneficial partnership with the agency spanning over several decades.
With the IAEA’s support, Pakistan had made significant progress in nuclear power generation, industrial development, healthcare, and agricultural advancements, contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth, he added.
The prime minister said the DG IAEA appreciated Pakistan’s constructive and longstanding engagement with IAEA and said that the organization would continue to work with Pakistan in the same spirit.
