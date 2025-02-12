AJK Supreme Court revokes ex-PM Ilyas' disqualification

Former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas. — APP/File

MUZAFFARABAD: The Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK SC) on Wednesday overturned the disqualification of former prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas.

Ilyas was originally disqualified for two years by the AJK High Court in April 2023 during his tenure as prime minister. Following the ruling, he appealed to the AJK SC, seeking relief from the verdict.

A loyalist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ilyas tendered an apology for contempt of court before the Supreme Court. His apology led to the court’s decision to lift his disqualification.

The top court of the region lifted the disqualification just two months before his sentence's term was supposed to end in April 2025.

Ilyas had criticised the judiciary during a public gathering for issuing stay orders in cases related to government affairs.

Following days of uncertainty after his disqualification, the Legislative Assembly of AJK had elected Chaudhry Anwarul Haq as the new prime minister.

Ilyas was also arrested last year in May for allegedly launching an attackg on a company’s office. However, he was granted bail in the case within a few days and released from jail.