Theft of expensive dogs leads to police lodging case in Karachi

Pair of huskies stolen from bungalow in Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: A case has been registered by Karachi police after a citizen reported the theft of two expensive pet dogs from a bungalow in the Defence Housing Authority's Phase 6.

The case was lodged at Darakhshan police station over the complaint of dog trainer, Nelson, who expressed suspicion that his friend, Eric, stole two huskies — a breed of heavy-coated Arctic sled dog.

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which was obtained by Geo News, stated that the theft was apparently planned by Eric, who familiarised himself with the dogs a few days ago.

He claimed that the pair of expensive dogs were stolen last week. The dog trainer also stated in his complaint that his "friend" deceived his way into getting the dog out of the bungalow and fled.

Police officials said that they launched a probe into the case.

In 2023, a policeman and four others were charged for brutally killing a rare breed of dog named "Joji" due to vengeance in the port city.

The police had registered the FIR against five suspects — Mustafa, Waheed Kohati, Ali Sohni, Khalid Attock and constable Ali Hassan Shah.

The plaintiff in the case, Riaz Hussain, claimed that he had a heated argument with Ali and Mustafa over his two-year-old dog, who they had tried to steal from him earlier. The suspects allegedly threatened the owner to kill the canine saying that his dog's days were numbered.

Hussain further alleged that the suspects stole Joji on February 10. The dog was later found dead in a trash pile in Hill Park on February 12, 2023. The plaintiff said that those involved in killing his dog did so brutally and caused severe burns on the pet's chest.