ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has disapproved of the comments made by an Islamabad High Court judge, terming them an "attack on parliament".

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Sadiq remarked that the justice's comments were an assault against the legislative body and that no one has the right to make derogatory remarks about parliament.

Sadiq also asked Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to convey to the judge that "parliament is supreme".

Furthermore, the speaker mentioned that he had written separate letters to the government and opposition regarding the appointment of the election commissioner.

The remarks in question were made by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC during a hearing today related to a petition challenging the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) exam results.

"The pillars of the judiciary, parliament, and administration have all collapsed; the judiciary's pillar is in the air, but we are still not disheartened," the judge had remarked.

Last month, while addressing an event, Justice Kayani said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment was introduced based on a letter.

"Even if the 26th Amendment exists, you cannot discourage us from our intentions. Such stages have occurred in Pakistan's history before, and today, the people’s hope rests with the judiciary, parliament, and media."

He further added that he believes the 26th Constitutional Amendment will ultimately be heard by a full bench of the Supreme Court, and this issue will be resolved for the survival of the people of Pakistan and the system.