Saudi Arabia, UAE, Canada expel dozens of Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD: Around 100 Pakistanis have been deported from six countries, including Saudi Arabia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), due to various legal and immigration violations.
According to sources, Saudi authorities expelled five blacklisted individuals, 13 beggars, and five overstayers who had remained beyond their permitted duration.
Additionally, 16 individuals were deported for breaching contract terms, while 23 workers who had absconded from their jobs were also sent back.
Furthermore, 13 Pakistanis were sent back from Saudi Arabia for working without a sponsor (Kafeel), violating local labour laws. Meanwhile, three blacklisted Pakistanis were expelled from Oman, Somaliland, and the UAE.
In Canada, one Pakistani national was deported for overstaying their visa, whereas in Iraq, seven individuals were removed for illegal residence.
The UAE also deported one Pakistani for lacking proper documentation, while nine others were released from jail and subsequently sent back to Pakistan.
Meanwhile, immigration authorities at Karachi Airport offloaded 47 passengers bound for 16 different countries over visa and travel documentation issues, airport sources confirmed.
Among those offloaded, three individuals were blacklisted. Two passengers, including a female, were stopped while travelling to the United Kingdom on student visas. Additionally, one passenger on a UK visit visa was also denied travel.
A passenger travelling to Turkey on a festival visa was offloaded after failing to establish any connection to the event. Meanwhile, 19 Umrah pilgrims were prevented from boarding their flights due to a lack of hotel bookings and insufficient financial proof for their expenses.
Two passengers with work visas for Saudi Arabia were offloaded due to being blacklisted. Additionally, two travellers on arrival visas for the Maldives and Liberia were denied travel.
A passenger travelling to South Africa on a residence permit was offloaded for not carrying an identification document. Meanwhile, two individuals on work visas for Guyana and two on tourist visas for Ghana were also barred from travelling.
Authorities also offloaded four passengers travelling to Tanzania and Malawi on tourist and work visas. Five more passengers holding tourist visas for Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia were similarly prevented from flying.
Number of dumpers operating in the city has grown leading to rise in fatal accidents
Ceremony to feature singers Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Sahir Ali Bagga; public can avail free entry
"The Judicial Commission meeting is ongoing, but we are not taking part," says Gohar
Sattar condemns protest at Bahadurabad headquarters, warns action against workers for holding demonstration
"I am not sure what's in the heart of the PTI founder," says KP chief minister
It's deeply concerning that serious objections in writing raised by sitting judges of SC and IHC, says lawmaker