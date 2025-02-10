Traffic plan issued for Champions Trophy, tri-series matches in Karachi

Karachi Traffic Police on Monday issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the ongoing tri-nation series as well as the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 19 at the National Stadium.
The eight-team tournament, comprising 15 matches, will run from February 19 to March 9, across three venues — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — in Pakistan and Dubai.
The eight teams are divided into two groups. Group A features Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Bangladesh, while Group B is comprised of Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Australia.
Hosts Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the curtain raiser on February 19 in Karachi, while the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.
According to a statement issued by the traffic police, Karachi would feature two matches of the tri-nation series — on Feb 12 and Feb 14 — and three matches of the Champions Trophy — on Feb 19, 21 and March 1.
The statement said that Sir Shah Suleman Road would remain open for traffic during match days.
"Those coming from Karsaz, Millennium Mall and New Town would be able to park at the National Coaching Centre and China Ground," it said, adding the commuters would pass under the flyover to reach the coaching centre and China Ground.
Meanwhile, heavy traffic would be allowed on the following routes: Sohrab Goth towards Nipa, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Square and PP Chowrangi to University Road.
However, the statement added that heavy traffic would not be allowed to travel on the following routes: Karsaz to Stadium Road, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Road to Hassan Square.
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.
ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule:
19 February: Pakistan v New Zealand, Karachi, Pakistan
20 February: Bangladesh v India, Dubai
21 February: Afghanistan v South Africa, Karachi, Pakistan
22 February: Australia v England, Lahore, Pakistan
23 February: Pakistan v India, Dubai
24 February: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
25 February: Australia v South Africa, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
26 February: Afghanistan v England, Lahore, Pakistan
27 February: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
28 February: Afghanistan v Australia, Lahore, Pakistan
1 March: South Africa v England, Karachi, Pakistan
2 March: New Zealand v India, Dubai
4 March: Semi-final 1, Dubai
5 March: Semi-final 2, Lahore, Pakistan
9 March: Final, Lahore (unless India qualify, else it will be played in Dubai)
10 March: Reserve day
*All matches will be day-night encounters
