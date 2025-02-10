PM Shehbaz reaches UAE on two-day official visit

PM Shehbaz Sharif departs on a two-day official visit to UAE on February 10, 2025. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz reached Abu Dhabi on Monday on a two-day official visit where he will attend the World Governments Summit (WGS) besides holding meetings with Pakistani and Emirati business delegations.

This marks PM Shehbaz's second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

Upon arrival in the UAE, the premier held meetings with Emirati high-ups, whereas, he was also scheduled to meet Pakistani and Emirati businesspersons.

During his visit, the premier will deliver a keynote address at the WGS in Dubai tomorrow, highlighting Pakistan's vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

"The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State/Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in his statement a day ago.

The premier is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and other key members of the cabinet, reflecting Pakistan's strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners, it added.

The premier will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with heads of state from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

"Pakistan and the UAE share a deep-rooted brotherly relationship built on mutual trust, understanding and a longstanding mutually beneficial cooperation. The UAE remains one of Pakistan's key economic and strategic partners, with strong collaboration across multiple sectors," the spokesperson said.

"The prime minister's visit underscores Pakistan's unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity," the statement concluded.