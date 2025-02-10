Ramadan 2025: PMD says first day of holy month likely on March 2

New crescent seen on the sky in the background of a mosque's minaret in this undated image. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Monday that the new moon will likely be born on the evening of February 28 at 5:45 pm which strengthens the chances of a Ramadan crescent sighting on March 1.

If the crescent is sighted on March 1, the first day of fasting in Pakistan is expected to fall on March 2.

As per tradition, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would hold its session on Sha'ban 29 — with zonal committees meeting in their respective domains — to receive and assess moon sighting reports and announce the sighting of the moon.

Clerics from all schools of thought would attend the central huddle to ascertain the beginning of the ninth Islamic month.

The holy month, which is observed with religious fervour and zeal, will see millions of Pakistanis along with billions of Muslims around the world observing a fast from dawn till sunset with fasting hours falling between 12 to 17 hours — depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Like many other countries, Ramadan, in Pakistan, is marked by increased charity and public food drives with the people establishing roadside stalls for people returning to their homes in the evening.