Selena Gomez finally speaks out amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ controversy

Selena Gomez breaks silence amid controversy surrounding 'Emilia Pérez'

Selena Gomez has finally addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding her movie, Emilia Pérez.

During her recent appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday, February 9, the Calm Down singer was asked how she was coping with the Academy Awards campaign for her Oscar-nominated movie, which has recently made her co-star Karla Sofia Gascon the centre of attention."

"I’m really good," she responded, breaking her silence on the controversy that engulfed her co-star. "Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just, I’m just grateful and live with no regrets."

Expressing no regret over Gascon’s situation, the Only Murders in the Building star added, "And I would do this movie repeatedly If I could," per The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer and actress’ words moved the crowd to a round of applause.

For the unversed, Gascon, who plays the titular role of Emilia Perez in the Netflix film has found herself in hot water after her years-old offensive social media posts, including racially charged comments about Black people, immigrants, and Muslim remarks, resurfaced in late January.

Since the controversy broke on social media, Gascon has repeatedly apologised and defended herself against accusations of racism, however, her co-star Zoe Saldana has distanced herself from her.

Furthermore, Emilia Perez director Jacques Audiard revealed that he has severed ties with Gascon. In response, Gascon said she would step back from discussing the film.