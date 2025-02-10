Security beefed up outside SC as lawyers take to streets

Police personnel walk past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Authorities have enforced strict security measures outside the Supreme Court in light a lawyers' protest, while the metro bus service operating between the twin cities has also been partially suspended.

A heavy police contingent has been deployed within the apex court's premises, and only Margalla Road has been kept open for access to the court.

Due to the closure of entry points to the Red Zone, severe traffic congestion has been reported at Kashmir Chowk, while Serena Chowk, Nadra Chowk, Marriott Hotel, Express Chowk, and T-Cross Bari Imam have also been sealed. Additionally, the Jinnah Underpass has been blocked using containers.

As a precautionary measure, the Rawalpindi-Islamabad metro bus service has been restricted. According to metro authorities, operations between Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station and Pak Secretariat have been suspended, while service remains operational from Rawalpindi Saddar Station to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Station. The metro service in Islamabad has been halted due to security concerns.

The closure of roads and ongoing protests have caused difficulties for lawyers and litigants in Islamabad. Many are struggling to reach the Islamabad High Court due to the restricted access.

In response, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association has urged judges not to pass any adverse orders in the absence of lawyers or litigants.

The association's president, Riyasat Ali Azad, has issued a statement highlighting the challenges faced by legal professionals and court visitors.

The statement emphasises that due to roadblocks, lawyers and litigants are unable to reach the high court on time. It calls upon judges to refrain from issuing adverse rulings in cases where parties are unable to attend due to these disruptions.

Lawyers from across the country had announced earlier this month that they plan to march towards Islamabad on February 10 in protest against the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

The lawyers had also demanded that the Judicial Commission of Pakistan’s (JCP) meeting, to be held today, should be cancelled immediately.

Moreover, they also said that no new appointments should be made until the case on the 26th Amendment is decided, adding that the senior most judge of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) should be made its chief justice.