‘Anora’ eyes Oscar win after nabbing major Critics Choice, PGA, DGA awards

‘Anora’ set sight on Oscars after winning Critics Choice, PGA and DGA awards

Anora has seemingly set sight on nabbing the most coveted prize in the Oscars after sweeping the recent award shows.

The micro-budget movie won the top prize at the Critics Choice and several others at the PGA and DGA awards, which shocked the stars and directors.

Given its major win at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday, February 7, and other top awards at the Directors Guild of America awards and the Producers Guild of America Awards, Billboard suggested that Anora appears to be the front-runner for the Best Picture award at the Oscars.

It has been reported that the best theatrical motion picture from the PGA awards, which honour the best-produced features, series, documentations, and specials, has subsequently won the Oscar for best picture on not all but ten occasions.

At the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, the Sean Baker-directed movie earned the Best Picture honour.

The director went on stage with the Anora team, including the star Mikey Madison, 25, to receive the award.

"So unexpected," he began. "So unexpected. Thank you. Critics' Choice, thank you so much."

Baker, 53, expressed gratitude to all the film critics and professionals who praised the film before reflecting on his team's dedication despite its limited budget.

"Thank you guys so, so much. We made this little film. It was $6 million. That's micro-budget these days," he says, crediting his incredible cast and crew.

Anora beat out Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starring Wicked, The Substance, Bob Dylan's biopic starring Timothee Chalamet A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, Conclave, The Brutalist, and Sing Sing for the night's biggest prize.