Seven terrorists killed in two separate KP IBOs: ISPR

Security personnel patrol with vehicles on a street in Quetta, on March 25, 2020. — AFP

Security forces have killed at least seven terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

A statement from the military’s media wing said: "On night [of] 8-9 February 2025, security forces conducted IBO in the general area Maddi, Dera Ismail Khan District on the reported presence of khwarij [terrorists]."

During the conduct of the operation, the ISPR said, the security forces engaged the terrorist's location and resultantly three terrorists were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, another operation was conducted in the general area of Mir Ali, North Waziristan District. "In the ensuing fire exchange, four khwarij [terrorists] were effectively neutralised by the security forces, while three khwarij got injured," it added.

Sanitisation operations were launched to eliminate any other terrorists, the military's media wing added.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it concluded.

The operations are part of a sustained counter-terrorism effort as the country witnessed a surge in violent attacks since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

In Punjab, two militant attacks were reported, leaving one security official injured. On the last day of January, militants launched a major assault on a police check post in DG Khan’s Jhangi area, but security forces repelled the attack without any casualties. Sindh and the federal capital, Islamabad, each witnessed one attack, though neither resulted in fatalities.

The month also saw two suicide bombings, both in Balochistan. The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for one, while the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army took credit for the other.