Khloe Kardashian reveals truth about kids’ relationship with cousins

Khloe Kardashian details kids’ relationship with their cousins

Khloe Kardashian revealed that her kids certainly don’t need other friends while their cousins are around.

The 40-year-old socialite shared that she thinks it’s “great” that her children have found built-in best friends in their cousins, but she doubts if it might change as they grow up.

"They're like each other's only friends, which is I think great. But I don't know how they're going to feel when they're teenagers," Khloe said of daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, in conversation with People Magazine on Saturday, February 8th.

The mom of two also reflected on how fast they’re all growing up, noting that it’s “really crazy how fast it all goes by.”

"True will be 7 in April. We just celebrated Stormi's 7th birthday last weekend," she added.

Although the Kardashian children all share a tight bond, True is especially close to her girl cousins who are the same age. The close-knit bffs include Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, 7, Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 8, and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi.

This comes after the Good American co-founder talked about her growing children in the Thursday episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, with her family law attorney Laura Wasser.

“My parents are the same way. They were super chill. I don’t think I’m going to be like that and I want to be. I’m always like, ‘What would Kris Jenner do?’ ” Khloe said.

“You’re gonna be like your mom,” Wasser responded, upon which Khloe added, "I pray so."