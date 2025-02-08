Khuzdar woman's abduction sparks protests in Balochistan

KHUZDAR: A province-wide strike and demonstrations erupted across Balochistan on Saturday following the alleged abduction of a woman from Khuzdar.

For the third consecutive day, demonstrators continued to block key roads, expressing their anger over the incident. Traffic disruptions and market closures added to public inconvenience as the protest movement showed no signs of slowing down.

The sit-in at Sabzi Mandi continued, with the main national highway blocked, causing severe disruption to traffic and stranding hundreds of vehicles and passengers.

According to police, the woman’s family has filed a case, leading to the arrest of one suspect. Raids are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the woman's alleged abduction, which took place three days ago.

The protests have expanded beyond Khuzdar, with demonstrations, strikes, and road closures reported in various cities. The Jattak Qaumi Ittehad led protests in Qalat, blocking the National Highway, while in Naseerabad, demonstrators burned tyres at Pat Feeder Canal, disrupting traffic between Sindh and Balochistan on the National Highway.

In Sorab, a complete shutter-down strike was observed, with all commercial centres closed. Meanwhile, in Mastung, the Quetta-Sukkur National Highway at Dasht remained blocked for over 13 hours, leaving commuters stranded in the harsh winter cold.

Authorities are in talks with the protesters to resolve the situation and restore normalcy.

The police had registered a case against two suspects on behalf of the abducted the woman's brother on Friday.

Balochistan MPA Agha Umar Ahmedzai and some other lawmakers from the opposition benches had staged a walk out from the provincial assembly in protest.

Provincial Minister for Irrigation Sadiq Imrani also condemned the incident, saying that the safety of citizens' life and property was the government's responsibility.

Moreover, Balochistan High Court Bar also condemned the kidnapping, saying that such incidents were equivalent to challenging the government's writ.