PTI leaders, workers face arrests during 'Black Day' protests

PTI leader Meher Bano Qureshi pictured alongside party workers inside a police vehicle after being taken into custody by police for violating Section 144 on February 8, 2025. — X@BakhtawarGillni

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers were arrested by police in Multan and Muzaffarabad during the former ruling party observes 'Black Day' to commemorate the first anniversary of last year's controversial elections.

In Multan, PTI leaders Meher Bano Qureshi, Zahid Bahar Hashmi, and Dalir Meher were detained by police at Pull Chatta for violating Section 144. Over 10 PTI workers were also arrested for attempting to hold a rally in the area.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, several PTI workers were detained after attempting to protest at Azadi Chowk, though some managed to flee.

The government crackdown follows the imposition of Section 144 across the province by which has banned all kinds of political assemblies, gatherings, sit-ins, rallies and other activities "to protect human lives and properties and maintain law and order situation".

PTI leader Khawaja Farooq escaped police custody when he was placed in a worker's car instead of a police vehicle. The driver, sensing the situation, drove off before police could react. Officers chased the car on foot but were unable to apprehend him.

Police arrests PTI workers gathered to protest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on February 8, 2025. — X@PTIAJKOfficial

However, Farooq, who is also the opposition leader in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative, was later arrested, an official said, adding that 16 others were also arrested.

The main rally for 'Black Day' will take place in Swabi, where the party intends to continue its protests against the allegedly rigged 2024 General Elections.

'Form 47 govt'

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapursaid that 'Black Day' is being marked in protest against the "historic theft of the people's mandate".

Gandapur further commented that a party which had only won 17 seats was imposed upon the nation and given power. He criticised the government formed through Form 47, calling it incompetent and accusing it of destroying every institution in the country.

Addressing the government's alleged involvement in the events of November 26, 2024, and May 9, 2023, Gandapur claimed that the ruling party was afraid to form a judicial commission to investigate these matters.

He asserted that if such a commission were established, all those responsible for the criminal activities would be held accountable.

Use of public funds

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif accused PTI of using government machinery and employees to fill its February 8 public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a post on X, he said that despite being in power in KP, PTI continues to allege election rigging. He further alleged that the province's public funds would be misused to organise the event.

— X@KhawajaMAsif

"If you want to hold a political gathering, come to Punjab, Sindh, or Balochistan — places where you claim injustices have been done to you," he said.

In other provinces, he said, forget about the public attending gatherings; even PTI's leadership was nowhere to be seen on the ground. Criticising the PTI, he said that the party was like a plant that only grows in government nurseries.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari questioned the relevance of the 'Black Day', saying: "The party that is marking Black Day is in power in KP. What have the people there gained?"

In a press conference in Lahore, Bokhari further criticised the provincial government's performance in KP, suggesting that the people had only received long tales of corruption.

She also mentioned that yesterday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Gaddafi Stadium, an event that the public thoroughly enjoyed, according to her.

She accused the PTI of trying to drag the entire country into its misery, saying: "While PTI itself cries, it wants to make the entire nation weep."

The minister made it clear that the people do not need unrest and chaos, stressing that sports fields should be flourishing instead.

"This group of people only knows how to mark Black Day, and that is all they are capable of," she said.

She continued to emphasise that while the nation celebrates a day of progress, the opposition continues to observe Black Day.

Bokhari also raised concerns about the new party president in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming that he had demanded tax money for a rally in Swabi.