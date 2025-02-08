Unicef's newly-appointed Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls’ Empowerment Zunaira Qayyum poses for a picture with an official. — Unicef

ISLAMABAD: Zunaira Qayyum, a 14-year-old teenager hailing from Balochistan, has been appointed as the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund's (Unicef) Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' Empowerment for Pakistan

Zunaira's appointment was announced "Breathe Pakistan Climate Conference" highlighting her remarkable work as a champion for climate action and child rights.

The teenager has represented Pakistan's youth at national and international forums, including COP 29.

Her research on the impacts of climate change-induced floods on girls’ secondary education in Hub, Balochistan, was recognised as one of the winners of the Unicef Policy Research Challenge in 2023.

Zunaira's passion for advocacy has led her to train adolescents in Hub, Balochistan, using Unicef's Youth Advocacy Guide where she was involved in policy engagement, research and network building for campaigns.

Her dedication to creating positive change has inspired many, and her appointment as Unicef Youth Advocate is a testament to her hard work.

"The climate crisis poses one of the biggest challenges we have ever faced, but when I listen to Zunaira and the children of Pakistan, I find hope and inspiration for the future,” said Abdullah Fadil, Unicef Representative in Pakistan.

"We must do more to empower children and young people with opportunities to lead, act, and help this country prosper," he added.

The appointment comes at a critical time, as children in Pakistan face increasing threats from climate change and destructive weather events.

Children in the country face increasing threats from climate change and destructive weather events including floods, droughts and heatwaves. Climate change is also deepening the learning crisis and threatening children’s ability to learn.

A recent Unicef analysis revealed that climate-induced hazards disrupted schooling for 26 million children in Pakistan in 2024, with 16 million children affected by air pollution in Punjab alone.