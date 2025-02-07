Royal family makes delightful announcement about beloved couple's fourth child

The royal family's website has made a delightful announcement about Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden's fourth child.

The Swedish royal family shared the exciting update about the new arrival, revealing baby weighed 8 lbs and measured 19 inches long.

The couple welcomed their fourth child on February 7, the new baby is the couple's first daughter.

The statement read: "Today, Friday 7th February at 1.10 p.m., HRH Princess Sofia gave birth to a daughter at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

"Prince Carl Philip was present at Danderyd Hospital throughout the birth."

The royal couple, already parents of three sons - Prince Alexander, 8, Prince Gabriel, 7, and Prince Julian, 3 - have welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl, who's their first daughter.

Although a name wasn't immediately revealed, the child will have a princess title. She will join the line of succession as eighth in line to the throne behind her brothers.

The couple announced Sofia’s pregnancy on September 2, telling the public their fourth child was due in February, saying: “Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are very happy to announce that the Princess is expecting the couple's fourth child.”

Prince Carl Philip is fourth in line to the Swedish throne, the only son and second child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

In 2019's surprising development, the Palace announced that the children of Prince Carl Philip, as well as the children of Carl Philip’s younger sister Princess Madeleine, would no longer hold HRH titles.

Carl Philip’s older sister, Crown Princess Victoria, is heir to the Swedish throne, and her children, therefore, have royal titles.