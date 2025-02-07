New appointments to SC be postponed till decision on 26th Amendment pleas: top court judges

(From left to right) Supreme Court senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, ustice Munib Akhtar, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Malik. — SC website/File

Supreme Court (SC) senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and three others on Friday urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi to postpone new appointments at the apex court until adjudication of challenges to the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024.

In a letter to the CJP, the top court judges requested: “The scheduled meeting and the appointment of the eight new Judges to the SC by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) be postponed till the challenge to the 26th Constitutional Amendment is decided one way or the other.”

Last month, the JCP rescheduled its meeting to Feb 10 from Feb 11 to consider filling eight vacant posts of judges at the top court. The meeting, set for Feb 10 at 2pm, will also consider the elevation of chief justices of all the high courts to the apex court. However, the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCA) and others moved the top court seeking postponement of the JCP’s meeting.

The apex court judges, in today’s letter, stated that the meeting should be postponed “at least until the constitutional bench decides the applications for convening a full court to hear and determine that challenge and till the matter of the transfer of judges to the IHC and their seniority is finally determined on the judicial side (since we are given to understand that such challenges have been launched)”.

Earlier this month, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the transfer of one judge each from the Lahore, Sindh, and Balochistan High Courts to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) amid speculations that the capital court's next chief justice would be a "transferred judge."

Terming the fresh postings of judges in the IHC “malicious” and an “attack” on the independence of the judiciary, three representative bar councils of the federal capital — the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC), Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA), and Islamabad District Bar Association (IDBA) —unanimously observed a strike and boycotted the proceedings of the high and district courts on February 3.

On February 4, five judges of the capital sent a representation to the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and CJP Afridi against placing them down on the seniority list. They were of the view that seniority should be determined from the date of the new oath. The fresh transfers to the IHC have changed the seniority list, creating unrest among the judges.