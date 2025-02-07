PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry arrested for 'hurling abuse' at Adiala jail official

Faisal Chaudhry, lawyer of PTI founder Imran Khan, engages in verbal altercation with Adiala jail's Assistant Superintendent in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, February 6, 2025. — Screengrab via video/Reporter

RAWALPINDI: Police arrested PTI founder Imran Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry on Friday for "hurling abuses" at an Adiala jail officer when he was denied permission meet the former premier a day ago.

A heavy contingent of police reached Adiala jail's check post after Chaudhry reached there to hold a meeting with Khan.

They arrested the lawyer for using derogatory language against jail officer Imran Riaz a day ago, sources told Geo News.

Police sources confirmed that Chaudhry was "formally arrested" and shifted to Adiala jail's checkpost.

Talking to journalists outside the jail, Chaudhry criticised that a notice was issued today following the incident that took place at internal gate yesterday. He added that he had sent court order to the jail superintendent via WhatsApp.

He claimed that his only fault was to convey the PTI founder's conversation in public.

Yesterday, Chaudhry was engaged in a verbal altercation with the Adiala jail administration after he was barred from entering the prison.

In the video — available with Geo News, the lawyer can be heard unleashing a flurry of abuse at jail Assistant Superintendent Riaz as he visited the prison to meet Imran, who is incarcerated in Adiala jail.

"Why was I stopped...who dare not clear me," Chaudhry asked the police officer. Meanwhile, the assistant superintendent can be heard giving explanations to the lawyer.

Following the altercation, Chaudhry registered a complaint against the jail administration at Adiala Jail Chowki.

In his application, he maintained that his "power of attorney" is attached to all cases of PTI founder Imran Khan and added that the jail staff stopped him at the prison's entrance and did not allow him to enter.

Chaudhry complained that he was forced to sit in the deputy superintendent's room for two hours for protesting. He also accused the jail staff of harassing him and other petitioners, urging the police to take legal action against the staff members.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I — one of the dozens cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022.