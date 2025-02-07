Lawyers are blocking road as they are holding demonstration on a bypass road in Hyderabad on February 6, 2025. — PPI

HYDERABAD: Protesting lawyers continued to stage sit-in on Friday for the second consecutive day on the National Highway in Hyderabad, halting commute to and from interior Sindh and Punjab, following escalation of hostile disposition between police and the legal fraternity in the city.

The lawyers have been holding demonstration at Wadhu Wah area for over 17 hours, resulting in formation of long queues of vehicles on the major thoroughfare, putting transporters and passengers into trouble.

Meanwhile, the lawyers have ended their protest from near KPT Underpass in Clifton, Karachi, and opened the road for traffic.

The discord between the two fraternities sprang up after Hyderabad police lodged a case against a lawyer for having a hooter and fancy number plate on his vehicle. Whereas, lawyers have alleged police of high handedness in the matter.

The Sindh Police have said they wanted resolution of the issue within the legal domain.

As per details, Bhittia Nangar police personnel intercepted Advocate Ali Raza about five days ago for having fancy number plate as well as tinted glasses. The legal practitioner reportedly cut and ran abandoning his vehicle, a Mehran car, which was challaned.

Following the incident, some lawyers reached the police station and warned of consequences if the case against their colleague was not withdrawn.

On the other hand, Hyderabad High Court Bar Association President Ayaz Tanyo claimed that police even detained Raza, in addition to lodging an FIR against him.

Then, Tanyo said, the lawyer hailing from Tando Allahyar was freed on his personal bail on Monday.

After that, the group of legal professionals sought suspension of Bhittai Nangar SHO Asghar Tunyo.

A slew of lawyers stormed Hyderabad SSP Farrukh Lanjar’s office on Tuesday, after the latter allegedly did not fulfil their demand, and held a demonstration within its premises. The protest was ended through negotiations led by Hyderabad DIG Tariq Razak DHarejo after more than 12 hours.

Meanwhile, over 10 station house officers (SHOs) and other many personnel of the Hyderabad police applied for a moth’s leave, refusing to work amid the prevailing circumstances.

DIG Dharejo visited the SSP office on Wednesday afternoon to raise the morale of the police officials and asked everyone to withdraw the applications and work as per the law.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, the DIG said the Sindh inspector general of police and home minister had taken notice of the entire situation.

He said that despite violation of the law, the Hyderabad police acted patiently. Speaking to the media, SSP Lanjar said that Raza was not the only person booked over fancy number plates as around 50 FIRs had been filed against fancy number plates in the last few days because no one was above the law.



