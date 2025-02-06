Lahore admin denies permission for PTI rally at Minar-e-Pakistan

An aerial image of Minar-e-Pakistan. — AFP/File

The Lahore city district administration on late Thursday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's request to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8.

The deputy commissioner denied permission citing security reasons.

The development came as the former ruling party announced marking February 8 (Saturday) — first anniversary of “rigged general elections” as a “Black Day”.

According to a statement issued by the Lahore DC, “The decision not to allow the rally was made to maintain law and order situation”.

There are important events scheduled in Lahore on February 8, such as a cricket match, an international speaker conference, and a horse and cattle show, the DC added.

The government official said that thousands of security personnel had already been deployed due to these events.

Earlier today, the Lahore High Court (LHC) instructed the deputy commissioner to decide by 5pm on PTI's request to hold a rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

Justice Farooq Haider issued the directive while hearing a petition filed by PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza on February 3, seeking permission for the public gathering.

The former ruling party, following its negotiations with the government fell apart announced protest rallies against 2024 polls which it, along with other opposition parties, has time again decried for being marred with rigging resulting in alleged theft of its mandate.

The Imran Khan-founded party's ended negotiations after the latter's failure to form a judicial commission to probe the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests as per its charter of demands.

The dialogue process between the PML-N-led government and the PTI commenced in late December after months of heightened political tensions.

With the party also announcing a rally in Swabi on the said date, PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar warned of agitation against the ruling coalition, saying that the party's desire to hold dialogue with the government was misconstrued as its weakness.

The PTI, in recent months, has taken to the streets on various occasions. The party's protests and power show in Islamabad last year resulted in a crackdown against party workers with leaders facing multiple cases.