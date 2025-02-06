Punjab CM announces Honhaar scholarships for students from other provinces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attends the inaugural ceremony of “CM Climate Leadership Development Internship programme” on October 9, 2024. — Facebook/@TheMaryamNSharif

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the expansion of Honhaar Scholarships Scheme for students from other provinces.

The same eligibility criteria, as implemented in Punjab, have been set for students belonging to other provinces, stated a statement.

The provincial chief executive gave her the go-ahead while presiding over a special meeting regarding higher education in Lahore.

During the meeting, she also increased the number of laptops for students in Punjab to 110,000. The meeting further decided to set a minimum eligibility criteria of 65% marks to qualify for a laptop in Punjab.

Maryam also formally approved the scholarship scheme for the students of second, third and fourth semesters in Punjab. She directed the establishment of a special helpline for the students of the scholarship and laptop scheme.

Speaking during the meeting, CM Maryam said that the Honhaar Scholarship and Laptop schemes were the right of every child and the responsibility of the government.

"Education and youth development are the real investments for the uplift of a nation and I want to see every child getting a laptop. Laptops and Honhaar scholarships are the right of students from other provinces as well," she added.

She noted that students from other provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa "are also our children".

"Every child who comes on merit should apply to obtain education at a quality institution, the government will pay his fee."

She added that the standard set for obtaining Honhaar scholarships in Punjab would remain the same for students from other provinces. "Provision of funds in any scheme for the well-being of students will not be allowed to become an obstacle."