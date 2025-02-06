Jailed Qureshi calls for 'national consensus' after PTI-govt talks debacle

Former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan June 25, 2020. — Reuters

Following the failure of negotiations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government, incarcerated PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for "national consensus" to steer country out of crisis.

"At the moment, we need a national agenda and consensus on it...no individual has the capacity to to deal with the challenges," said the former foreign minister.

The former ruling party ended its negotiations with the PML-N-led government last month over the government's failure to constitute judicial commissions on events that transpired on May 9, 2023, and November 24-27 as stipulated in its written charter of demands.

The dialogue between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government and the PTI commenced in late December after months of heightened political tensions.

Despite the two sides holding three rounds of negotiations on December 27, 2024, January 2, 2025, and January 16, the dialogue process hit a snag after the PTI refused to continue with the talks, saying that the decision to quit talks could only be reviewed following the formation of judicial commissions.

Talking to reporters today in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, Qureshi urged all parties to agree on an "independent and autonomous" election commission, saying that no one can be disadvantaged by an independent ECP, judiciary and media.

The incarcerated senior leader of PTI also lambasted the Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP) top brass, saying that President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto would be remembered as individuals who "tarnished the image of the Constitution".

Referring to the passage of the contentious Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, he said that the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) damaged democracy in this country. "They have stifled freedom of expression in the country by amending the Peca law."

In response to a question, Qureshi said people should not pin "unreasonable hopes" on United States President Donald Trump. "We can get released by pursuing our stance and cases," he maintained.

Responding to another question about his imprisonment, the former foreign minister said he was ready for "punishment" if PTI founder Imran Khan swore that he had any discussions with the latter on events related to May 9, 2023.

'CEC's role'

Separately, PTI spokesperson Sheikh Waqas Akram — while addressing a press conference — said the term of the incumbent chief election commissioner (CEC) has ended, and "Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub have written a letter in this regard".

"The election commissioner's role has always been disappointing," he said, adding that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja is responsible for the "implementation of Form 47".

Furthermore, he said the PTI has filed a complaint against the CEC in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), regretting that the decision of the Supreme Court's larger bench was not implemented.

"The complaint also includes the issue of reserved seats for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he said, urging the council to take up the issue in its next meeting.

The five-year term of CEC ended on January 26, but he is fulfilling his duties under the 26th Constitutional Amendment until a new appointment is made.

Under the 26th Amendment, he would continue to work even after the completion of the term, as Article 215 of the Constitution allows them to remain in their offices until the appointment of a new CEC.